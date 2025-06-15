Pet Of The Week: My Name Is Lickytung!

Lickytung – Domestic Long Hair – 3 years – Male

OMG HELLO FRIEND!!!! My name is Lickytung, i’m sure you can already see why I got that name from my photos, don’t worry though you can totally give me a cooler name if you’d like, I don’t mind at all! I do mind however if you’re going to stand in my vicinity and not give little ol’ me your unwavering attention?!? I find that a little ridiculous and will definitely have something to say about that. I am an extremely vocal boy when it comes to getting the humans attention, I do quiet down after Ive got what i wanted but I can still hold a solid conversation. I am a big fan of being showered in love, being pet is satisfactory, but head and neck scratches, thats where its really at! I may try to climb up into your lap when soaking up for love and like to knead biscuits when i’m really enjoying myself. When you’re not around to keep me busy I like to dabble in exploring my surroundings and might even talk to myself to pass the time. I am sosososooooo excited to find my spot in your heart and in your home!!