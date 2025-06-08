Pet Of The Week: Meet The Senior Duo!
Sunday June 8th, 2025, 11:59am
LOLA – 13 years – Female – Labrador Retriever/Spanish Greyhound
BABY – 13 years – Female – Shepherd/Labrador Retriever
This senior duo are best friends looking for a forever home to spend their golden years together. Lola is a (sometimes) timid golden oldie who can be a bit nervous at first. But her sister Baby helps her with this! Baby is easy going and enjoys lounging around in the comfiest spot she can find. Both girls love to spend time with their humans and be showered in unconditional love and bum scratches! Both girls have some medical issues, so their adoption fee is up to you.
Learn more about this week's Pet of the Week, how to adopt, and more on the Windsor Humane Society's website.
