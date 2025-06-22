Pet Of The Week: Meet Diamond

Diamond – Female – Mixed Breed – 2 years

Meet Diamond, a canine gem with a heart as big as her playful spirit. She’s a sweet, gentle soul who’s a bit shy at first, but once she warms up, her friendly nature shines through, and when she feels relaxe,d she can get quite goofy with her toys. While she can be a little anxious and nervous, a calm and reassuring presence helps her. She prefers to approach you on her own time and appreciates when new people respect her space and allow her to warm up when she is ready, treats help! Once she gets all comfy, you will see her incredibly kind, loving, and silly personality shine through! Diamond is a special paws adoption, which means she may have medical needs that need tending to. She has a severe underlying skin and ear issues that will require long-term management and medication moving forward, but because of this, her adoption fee is totally up to you!

Learn more about this week's Pet of the Week, how to adopt, and more on the Windsor Humane Society's website.