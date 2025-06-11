Partnership Continues To Keep Mackenzie Hall Grounds Looking Good

A partnership to showcase and preserve the City of Windsor’s Mackenzie Hall in Sandwich Town is underway again this year.

St. Clair College horticultural student David Piper-Clark will be the latest landscape steward of the historic Mackenzie Hall. Piper-Clark is the recipient of a $5,000 scholarship provided this year by the Windsor Port Authority in partnership with The Friends of the Court for Mackenzie Hall.

He will work alongside City staff to ensure the landscaping around the property is befitting of the treasured landmark.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The horticulture scholarship began in 2016 when The Friends of the Court indicated a need for more attention to the aging property; ivy was encroaching and overwhelming the building, and Virginia creeper was smothering bushes and trees. Between existing City resources and the addition of the horticulture student, the issues were brought under control, and the area has never looked better.