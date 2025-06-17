Windsor-Essex

OPP Marine Unit Locates Stolen Backhoe

Tuesday June 17th, 2025, 11:36am

Crime & Police News
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police Marine Unit is investigating a theft after the recovery of a stolen backhoe in the LaSalle Channel of the Detroit River.

OPP said that, around 9:00am on Tuesday, June 3rd, 2025, the Marine Unit was on patrol in the LaSalle Channel on the Detroit River when they observed a 50-foot barge with a backhoe on board. As a vessel inspection was conducted, it was discovered that the backhoe was reported stolen from the Greater Toronto Area; it has an estimated value of $200,000.00.

A 42-year-old from LaSalle has been arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – in Canada.  The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on July 15th, 2025.

 

 

 

windsoriteDOTca
