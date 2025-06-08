OPP Investigate Sudden Death In Leamington

The Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating a sudden death in Leamington.

Police say that on Sunday, June 8th, 2025, around 9:45 am, they were called to an address on County Road 14, where officers located a deceased individual.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.