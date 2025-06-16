OPP Continue Search For Missing Woman

The Leamington Ontario Provincial Police Detachment continent to search for a missing female.

OPP say that on June 13th, 2025 they received a report that Vanessa, 32-years-of-age. She was last seen on Longfield Lane in Leamington on June 11th, 2025, at 9:00am.

Vanessa has long dark brown hair, is 180 lbs and around 5’2″ in height

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

She was ast observed wearing a dark ECKO sweater, grey pants, red shoes.

The Essex County OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.