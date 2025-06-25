Open House On Kinsmen Norman Road Park Redevelopment Planned For Thursday

The City of Windsor is moving forward with exciting plans to redevelop Kinsmen Norman Road Park. Initial work is already underway, including the removal of an outdated washroom building.

To support these improvements, the City is proposing the southern portion of the park support future residential development.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Residents are invited to attend a public information centre (PIC) in person or virtually to learn more about the proposed zoning changes on Thursday, June 26th, 2025, from 6:00pm to 7:30pm at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1991 Norman Road.

There will also be an online drop-in with project materials and a live question-and-answer session. Registration is required by 12:00pm on June 26th, 2025 by emailing [email protected] to register and receive the meeting link.