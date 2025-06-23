NOW OPEN: Mary Brown’s Chicken

Another Windsor location for Mary’s Browns Chicken is now open in the Rose City Shopping Centre located on Tecumseh Road East at Princess Avenue.

They are famous for their 100% white meat chicken sandwiches, the Big Mary, and tender chicken fingers. They also have wraps, fresh salads, and taters.

Other lotions include 8480 Wyandotte Street East, the Dougall WalMart, and Walker Road.