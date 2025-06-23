Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

NOW OPEN: Mary Brown’s Chicken

Monday June 23rd, 2025, 2:10pm

Business
0
0

Another Windsor location for Mary’s Browns Chicken is now open in the Rose City Shopping Centre located on Tecumseh Road East at Princess Avenue.

They are famous for their 100% white meat chicken sandwiches, the Big Mary, and tender chicken fingers. They also have wraps, fresh salads, and taters.

Other lotions include 8480 Wyandotte Street East, the Dougall WalMart, and Walker Road.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message