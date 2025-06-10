Windsor-Essex

No Foul Play Suspected In Leamington Sudden Death

Tuesday June 10th, 2025, 1:38pm

Crime & Police News
OPP say that no foul play is suspected in a Leamington death.

Police were called on Sunday, June 8th, 2025, to an address on County Road 14, where officers located a deceased individual.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit lead the investigation with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that a 33-year-old from Leamington was located in a retention pond where they were pronounced deceased.

No further in formation will be provided.

 

