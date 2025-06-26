New Contract With UWindsor Faculty Association Ratified, Other Union Negations Continue

A tentative agreement between the University and the Windsor University Faculty Association has been ratified by 85% of the members.

The new agreement was reached on June 3rd and is an extension of the current collective agreement, which will be in effect for two years.

Included are a 2% wage increase in 2025, a 2% wage increase in 2026, and a resolution to Bill 124.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Talks continue between Unifor 444 Special Constable Service and Unifor 2458 Engineers. Both collective agreements are set to expire on August 31st, 2025

Talks have also been ongoing with CUPE 1393, which represents skilled trades, professional, and technical employees whose collective agreement expired on March 31st, 2025.

Tentative agreements with Unifor 2458 Part and Full-Time Office and Clerical Staff were ratified in March. Highlights include a 0% wage increase in 2025 and a 2% wage increase in 2026. Additionally, students performing office and clerical duties (excluding co-op, Work Study, and Ignite) are now recognized in the bargaining unit.