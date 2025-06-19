Windsor-Essex

Missing Leamington Woman Located Deceased

Thursday June 19th, 2025, 11:43am

Crime & Police News
OPP have located the body of a missing Leamington woman.

Police had said that Vanessa, 32-years-of-age, was reported missing on June 13th.

On June 17th, 2025, the missing person was located deceased in the 100 block of Erie Street South in the Municipality of Leamington.

The investigation remains under investigation in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

