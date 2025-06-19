Missing Leamington Woman Located Deceased

OPP have located the body of a missing Leamington woman.

Police had said that Vanessa, 32-years-of-age, was reported missing on June 13th.

On June 17th, 2025, the missing person was located deceased in the 100 block of Erie Street South in the Municipality of Leamington.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The investigation remains under investigation in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner.