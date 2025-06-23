Many Arrested In Three-Day Initiative On Glengarry

Windsor Police arrested 17 people over three days as part of ongoing efforts to improve community safety in the Glengarry neighbourhood.

Police say that from June 20th to 22nd, 2025, the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit, in partnership with the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, conducted a targeted operation at apartment buildings in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue.

Over the course of the three-day operation, officers made 17 arrests, laid 22 charges, and recovered a vehicle reported stolen in Waterloo. Charges included break-and-enter, theft under $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.

These arrests are part of a broader high-visibility initiative by the Windsor Police Service and community partners aimed at improving the quality of life on Glengarry Avenue – an area that faces challenges related to crime and social disorder. Following this enforcement initiative, our Nurse Police and Crisis Response Teams, as well as other health and human service provider partners, will be on site to provide access to vital resources, treat wounds, and deliver other essential medical care.

“This operation was part of our ongoing efforts to support public safety in the Glengarry area,” said Staff Sergeant Brian Caffarena. “In addition to addressing criminal activity, we will continue to work closely with our health and human services partners to support residents and improve quality of life in the neighbourhood.”