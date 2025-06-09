Man Charged With Random Assaults

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting three people, including a police officer.

Police say that shortly after 11:00am on June 8th, 2025, they responded to a report of an assault at a convenience store in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue. Officers learned that a man had entered the business, and without provocation, pushed and punched two customers. The suspect and the victims were not known to each other.

The suspect fled the scene and ran to a nearby restaurant on Chatham Street East, where video surveillance captured him kicking the front door several times until the glass shattered.

Officers obtained a description of the suspect and quickly located him a short distance away. As officers informed him that he was under arrest, the suspect became combative and assaulted one of them. A taser was deployed to gain control, and the suspect was safely taken into custody.

The victims and the officer sustained minor physical injuries.

Corey Fostey has been charged with the following: