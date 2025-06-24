Lithium Battery Failure Suspected Cause Of Fire

Windsor Fire says that a lithium battery failure is the suspected cause of a Monday fire.

The fire broke out in a detached garage at the 1600 Block of Moy Avenue around 3:30pm.

A male patient was transported and released from the hospital with second-degree burns to one arm.

It caused $100k in damages, including six exposures and a hydro pole.