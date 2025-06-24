Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Lithium Battery Failure Suspected Cause Of Fire 

Tuesday June 24th, 2025, 11:38am

Fires
0
0

 

Windsor Fire says that a lithium battery failure is the suspected cause of a Monday fire.

The fire broke out in a detached garage at the  1600 Block of Moy Avenue around 3:30pm.

A male patient was transported and released from the hospital with second-degree burns to one arm.

It caused $100k in damages, including six exposures and a hydro pole.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message