Lithium Battery Failure Suspected Cause Of Fire
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 24th, 2025, 11:38am
Windsor Fire says that a lithium battery failure is the suspected cause of a Monday fire.
The fire broke out in a detached garage at the 1600 Block of Moy Avenue around 3:30pm.
A male patient was transported and released from the hospital with second-degree burns to one arm.
It caused $100k in damages, including six exposures and a hydro pole.
