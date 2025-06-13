Lineup Announced For Leamington’s Onthe42 Summer Concert Series

Leamington along with The Bank Theatre has released this years line up for the Onthe42 Summer Concert Series, returning to the SUNSET Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park. This free outdoor concert series will bring a diverse mix of tribute bands, orchestral music, and local talent to the waterfront stage throughout July and August.

The series launches on Tuesday, July 1st, with a special Canada Day concert and fireworks celebration, featuring FOREVER SEGER, a Bob Seger tribute band, with opener Jen Knight at 7:30 pm. A fireworks show will cap off the evening at 10:00pm

Additional concert dates include:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Saturday, July 19th – Brass Transit (Chicago tribute) at 8:30 PM | Opener: Mary and Richard at 7:30pm

Saturday, July 26th – Windsor Symphony Orchestra, led by Maestro Geoffrey Larson, at 7:30pm

Saturday, August 9th – Nemesis at 8:30pm | Opener: Justin Jewell at 7:30pm

Friday, August 15th – Billy Raffoul at 8:3pm | Openers: Peter Raffoul (5:30pm), The Indiana Drones (6:30pm), and The Brandy Alexanders (7:3pm)

Saturday, August 16th – Jersey Nights (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute) at 8:30pm | Opener: Justin Latam at 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 2rd3 – Seacliff ROCKs Concert presented with the Windsor Federation of Musicians Local 566, featuring Rose City Rockers at 5:00pm, The 519 Band at 6:00pm, J#Major at 7:00pm, Rick LaBonte and the Band of Brothers at 8:00pm and Encore performance by various musicians from 9:15pm.

To support community access to these events, LT-Go Transit service will be extended until 11:00pm on all concert dates, making it easier for residents and visitors to travel to and from the venue safely and conveniently.

“This concert series has become a beloved Leamington tradition, bringing our community together to enjoy great entertainment in one of the most beautiful waterfront venues in Ontario,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “We are thrilled to welcome back both returning acts and new performers to the Onthe42 stage this summer.”