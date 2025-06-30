Leamington Dedicates John Jacobs Way At Marina In Honour Of Late Councillor

Leamington has dedicated a new sign at the Leamington Marina in memory of the late Councillor John Jacobs, naming the marina roadway “John Jacobs Way” in his honour.

Councillor Jacobs passed away in 2020 while serving his third term on Leamington Council. First elected in 2010, Jacobs was a dedicated and engaged member of Council, known for his commitment to the community and active participation on numerous municipal committees throughout his political career.

An avid boater, he spent many days on the water and was a familiar face at the Leamington Marina.

“We are proud to honour John’s legacy in a place that meant so much to him,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “John Jacobs Way is more than just a roadway; it represents his deep connection to our waterfront, his dedication to the community, and the meaningful contributions he made over the course of his service.”