LaSalle Reports Strong 2025 Strawberry Festival Turnout

The Town of LaSalle is reporting a very successful Strawberry Festival with 28,686 attendees over four days at the Vollmer Complex.

“Each year, the Strawberry Festival brings our community together in a way that’s truly special,” said Mayor Crystal Meloche. “It’s a celebration of LaSalle’s spirit, and I’m proud of how it continues to grow and evolve while staying rooted in tradition.”

The festival kicked off with the beloved tradition of strawberry hulling, where over 100 volunteers gathered at the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing to prepare fresh strawberries for the weekend. Throughout the event, guests enjoyed 5,453 servings of strawberries and ice cream, a sweet testament to the festival’s namesake.

Town administration is currently preparing the post-event report, which will be presented to Council in the coming weeks. Proceeds from the festival help offset hosting costs and support community partners, including Life After Fifty, who provided volunteers for the strawberry and ice cream tent, and Bike Windsor Essex, who operated the bike valet service. Any surplus funds will be placed into reserves to support future festivals.

Last year’s festival attendance numbers were just over 28,500. 2022 remains the record-setting year with 33,250 visitors. This is attributed to the 2022 festival being the first major regional event since early 2020, resulting in record attendance numbers.