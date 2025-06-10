LaSalle Police Thwarts Theft From Residential Building Development

A quick response from police officers stopped the theft from a residential building development in LaSalle.

Police say that during the early morning hours on Saturday, they received a report of an active break and enter in a residential complex under development. Officers arrived on scene and observed the males matching the reported description running from the complex. Further investigation revealed that the males were observed gathering commercial machinery and tools throughout the building.

Officers searched the area and quickly located the males who were subsequently arrested.

A 24-year-old male and a 65-year-old male both from Windsor were charged for break and enter and will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.