LaSalle Police Looking For Dirt Bike Rider

LaSalle Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the operator of a white dirt bike that fled from officers on Wednesday.

Police say there have been multiple reports of the operator driving erratically and stunt driving on residential roads. The operator is seen during evening hours on a white dirt bike without a licence plate and wearing a black helmet.

Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the operator is asked to contact us at 519-969-5210 or anonymous information can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.