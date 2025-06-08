Lakeshore Council Endorses Official Plan Amendments Aimed At Commercial Greenhouses

Lakeshore Council has endorsed modifications to a proposed Official Plan Amendment designed to restrict commercial greenhouse developments throughout the municipality.

The changes, if approved, would create strict requirements for potential commercial greenhouse developments, including:

1,000 metre setbacks from all secondary settlement areas.

550 metre setbacks from all residential properties.

5,000 metre setbacks from the Hallam Observatory.

The elimination of lighting and odours.

The completion of several studies to determine the potential impact, including:

A master drainage study to evaluate the watershed drainage systems and mitigate impacts related to erosion and flood control.

A water quality study to monitor the downstream impacts of greenhouse activities, including monitoring upstream and downstream of the greenhouse prior to, during and after construction, as well as throughout greenhouse’s operating life.

A financial and community impact study.

The modifications to the Official Plan, were proposed by the County of Essex. As the upper-tier municipality, the County has approval authority for Lakeshore’s Official Plan and proposed amendments.

“Greenhouses have been a concern for many of our residents, and we’re happy to see our vision for a comprehensive regulatory regime take shape,” said Mayor Bailey. “While we have recognized that we are not able to stop greenhouses altogether, these measures ensure that our residents, as well as Lakeshore’s rich agricultural land, are protected.”

After Lakeshore Council’s endorsement, the Official Plan Amendment returns to the County of Essex for final approval.