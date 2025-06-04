Kingsville Holds Open Doors Event Thursday With A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Municipal Operations

On Thursday, Kingsville invites residents to Open Doors Kingsville, an open-house style event at the Grovedale Arts & Culture Centre.

Staff from each Municipal Department will present engaging and interactive displays to highlight their work in the organization. Other community partners, such as Essex County Library, Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), will join the Town to share insights about their roles and how they connect with the municipality.

Discover more about critical municipal operations.

How does our water/wastewater system work?

What’s it like to respond to an emergency fire?

What types of jobs do we hire here?

How does the permitting process protect residents?

What are the biggest challenges facing IT?

What is the Town Clerk responsible for?

Who plans all the fun events and programs?

Open Doors Kingsville offers a unique opportunity for the public to meet Town staff, learn about local services and initiatives, and discuss the programs that matter most to the community.

“This event is informative and a bit of friendly competition among our staff as they prepare their stations,” said Human Resources Manager Jennifer Galea. “We’re excited to showcase our strengths while engaging with the community. You might even get to sit in a fire truck, roast some marshmallows with Parks and Recreation, and win prizes from our Tourism cabinet!”

The event features two sessions: the first from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and the second from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and is free to attend, and no prior registration is required.

There will be free hot dogs, coffee and Timbits.