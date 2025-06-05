Windsor-Essex

Join The OPP In Kingsville For A Safety And Crime Prevention Walk

Thursday June 5th, 2025, 9:00am

Kingsville
Kingsville residents are invited to the community walk to learn how to prevent opportunities for crime, change the way they see and walk through their neighbourhood, and learn personal safety tips. Individuals will have the opportunity to participate in the discussion and ask questions to officials along the way.

The walk is part of the Community Safety and Well-Being Plan, Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) the Town of Kingsville for a ‘Neighbourhood Safety and Crime Prevention Walk’.

The Neighbourhood Safety and Crime Prevention Walk will take place on Wednesday, June 11th, 2025, from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. Participants will meet at the Mettawas Park Gazebo for 6:30pm. Members of the City of Windsor and OPP will guide a round-trip walk (approximately 2km) through the neighbourhood north of the park

Grab a slice of pizza and refreshments courtesy of the Town of Kingsville and be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. The walk will occur rain or shine.

