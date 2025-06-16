Jewish Community Celebrates Impact On Cinema With Latest Festival

Celebrating the Jewish community, a local film festival is sharing some laughs along the way.

Taking place from Monday June 16th until Thursday June 19th, the 22nd Annual Windsor Jewish Film Festival is poised to offer something for everyone. Returning to the Capitol Theatre (located at 121 University Avenue West) and showcasing Jewish creative talent, the long-running tradition will feature international entries from countries including Israel, France and the United States.

Presented with an emphasis on comedy, this year’s event has come a long way since its inaugural run.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“The Windsor Jewish Film Festival began 22 years ago with a small group of passionate volunteers committed to bringing Jewish-themed films to Windsor’s Jewish community,” said Joe Schnayer, Head of Programming and Senior Services at the Windsor Jewish Federation. “In its early years, the festival partnered with the Detroit Jewish Film Festival and before the days of digital streaming, volunteers would physically drive to Detroit to pick up reels of film to screen in Windsor. However, we were limited to showing films that were already being shown at the Detroit Jewish Film Festival.”

Starting small, the first festival was a three night event that highlighted one film a day. Growing in size and scope however, the community initiative has evolved into a cultural event that now draws a bigger, broader and more diverse audience. Changing its tone over time, the festival also moved away from focusing primarily on Jewish history and Holocaust stories.

Now including genres like comedies, dramas and documentaries, Jewish artistry is being represented with a wider spectrum.

“[Our films are] united by a shared thread,” said Schnayer. “[They’re] stories told through a Jewish lens that highlight values, culture and universal human experiences. This broader storytelling approach helps break down barriers, showing that while the Jewish community has a unique and rich culture, it shares many of the same joys, challenges and stories as others.”

Planning for the 2025 event began in September, merely three months after last year’s festival finished. Collaborating with several distributors who offer access to Jewish themed films, the volunteer committee screened between 80 to 100 selections over the next few months. By January, top choices were finalized then licensed for screening. Looking to strike a balanced mix, the committee’s main objective was ensuring a diverse and thought-provoking group of offerings.

Kicking things off, one of this year’s highlights has earned wide acclaim among younger audiences.

“The 2025 festival will open with what is arguably its strongest film, A Real Pain, starring Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg,” said Schnayer. “The film explores the lives of third-generation Holocaust survivors in a heartfelt and humorous way, making it especially relevant to younger members of the Jewish community today.”

While not originally intended, many of this year’s selections have veered toward the comedic side as well. Representing a long history of comedic contributions by Jewish creators, it’s something event organizers are excited to put special emphasis on. Described as a “lighter, joyful side of Jewish storytelling” by Schnayer, it also compliments past years’ more serious subject matter.

It’s a variety that he believes is important for everyone to see.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“One of the key messages of this year’s festival is that Jewish stories are not defined solely by suffering,” said Schnayer. “While it is crucial to remember and honor difficult parts of our past, it is equally important to celebrate our resilience, joy, humor and creativity.”

Without a set theme, another goal of the festival is to present a wide range of genres and topics that appeal to different interests. Screening 10 films in 2024, this was accomplished with Farewell Mr. Haffmann headlining as the opening night selection. Focusing on a Jewish family in Nazi-occupied Paris, the powerful story and other titles helped organizers attract between 300 to 400 attendees to the four-day event.

Continuing to expand, it’s a testament to the community’s growing engagement with Jewish cinema.

“The Windsor Jewish Film Festival serves both Jewish and non-Jewish audiences,” said Schnayer. “For Jewish attendees, it offers a chance to reconnect with cultural roots and gain deeper insight into Jewish history beyond the often-taught narratives of tragedy. For non-Jewish attendees, it’s an opportunity to learn about a community they may have had limited exposure to — especially in a city like Windsor, where the Jewish population is small.”

Beyond the event itself, the Windsor Jewish Film Festival has also expanded to include high school educational screenings. Tailored to students in grades 10-12, those from Windsor’s four major school boards are invited to screenings of Holocaust-themed films.

Cultivating further connections with the community, it allows students to enrich their understanding in a different way.

“These screenings provide a powerful and engaging supplement to classroom Holocaust education, using film to foster empathy, awareness, and deeper historical understanding,” said Schnayer. “Past films have included Defiant Requiem, Fanny’s Journey and A Bag of Marbles. “This year, approximately 400 students from three school boards participated in the program, attending screenings held at the Windsor Jewish Community Centre.”

Back at the Capitol Theatre for the second year in a row, the 22nd Annual Windsor Jewish Film Festival will take place from June 16-19. All screenings are scheduled for the venue with tickets being available online and at the door. Organizers also extend a sincere thank you to the theatre’s team and staff for their partnership and support with another successful festival.

For more information including film synopses and screening times, those interested can visit the event’s official website.