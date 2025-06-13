Windsor-Essex

It’s WIFF Under The Stars Weekend

Friday June 13th, 2025, 11:02am

WIFF Under The Stars returns Downtown Windsor this weekend.

Hosted at a green space outside of the Windsor Aquatic Centre and Art Windsor Essex, WIFF will be screening a variety of family classics, blockbuster hits, and festival favourites.

The event will run from June 13th to 15th, 2025. A full schedule can be found here.

windsoriteDOTca
