It’s WIFF Under The Stars Weekend
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 13th, 2025, 11:02am
WIFF Under The Stars returns Downtown Windsor this weekend.
Hosted at a green space outside of the Windsor Aquatic Centre and Art Windsor Essex, WIFF will be screening a variety of family classics, blockbuster hits, and festival favourites.
The event will run from June 13th to 15th, 2025. A full schedule can be found here.
