Investigations Continue With Hopes Reopen Wheatley Library Thursday

Investigations are continuing to get the Wheatley Branch of the Chatham-Kent Public Library reopened, following last week’s gas event, which took place at the rear of the Library property.

The library will be closed Wednesday, July 2nd, but officials say if all goes well, the library will reopen for regular hours at 4:00m on Thursday, July 3rd.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Community safety is our number one priority, so a thorough investigation of the property must take place before reopening,” a news release said.