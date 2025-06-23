Inside Workers At The City Of Windsor Ratify New Agreement

Inside workers at the City of Windsor have voted to ratify a new four-year collective agreement.

“Despite being without a contract for over six months, our bargaining committee has secured key gains for our members,” said CUPE 543 President Patrick Murchison. “This agreement recognizes the hard work that our members do day in and day out to keep the City of Windsor running.”

Highlights of the new agreement include improved hours of work that will see a large group of full-time members move from a 33.75-hour to a 35-hour work week, aligning hours with fair and modern workplace standards, and new language has been negotiated for our Recreational staff — the first major update in over 25 years.

The agreement includes a total wage increase of 12.9% over four years.