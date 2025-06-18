Improvements Coming To Dieppe Gardens Memorial Lookout Area

Work gets underway today at the Dieppe Gardens Memorial lookout area and the nearby south pathway along Riverside Drive.

The project includes the replacement of existing park lighting with new poles and LED light fixtures, installation of new concrete pathway around the Eternal Flame, and adjacent asphalt pathway rehabilitation.

The work is expected to be complete by mid-August 2025, weather permitting.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The park area will remain open to the public during this work, but the construction area will be fenced off until completion.