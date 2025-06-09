Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Impaired Driving Arrest Leads To Drug Trafficking Charges

Monday June 9th, 2025, 5:24pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

A 23-year-old man faces drug trafficking and impaired driving charges after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Police say that just after 7:00pm on June 8th, 2025, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Watson Avenue to check on the wellbeing of a motorist. A complainant reported that a vehicle had been idling for over two hours, with someone appearing unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

Upon arrival, officers located a man slumped over at the wheel. A clear plastic bag containing a suspected illicit drug was visible on the driver’s lap. After waking the man, officers observed clear signs of impairment and arrested him for impaired driving.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded various amounts of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and oxycodone, along with a cellphone, two digital scales, and drug packaging materials.

He has been charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely methamphetamine
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely oxycodone
  • Impaired operation of a conveyance

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message