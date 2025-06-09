Impaired Driving Arrest Leads To Drug Trafficking Charges
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday June 9th, 2025, 5:24pm
A 23-year-old man faces drug trafficking and impaired driving charges after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Police say that just after 7:00pm on June 8th, 2025, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Watson Avenue to check on the wellbeing of a motorist. A complainant reported that a vehicle had been idling for over two hours, with someone appearing unresponsive in the driver’s seat.
Upon arrival, officers located a man slumped over at the wheel. A clear plastic bag containing a suspected illicit drug was visible on the driver’s lap. After waking the man, officers observed clear signs of impairment and arrested him for impaired driving.
A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded various amounts of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and oxycodone, along with a cellphone, two digital scales, and drug packaging materials.
He has been charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely methamphetamine
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely oxycodone
- Impaired operation of a conveyance