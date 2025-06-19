Humane Society Annual Strays Of The Streetcorners Fundraiser Underway

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society biggest fundraising event of the year, Strays of the Streetcorners, is underway across Windsor and Essex County raisingfunds to support the Humane Society’s lifesaving programs.

Now until Friday, local volunteers, animal lovers, and Humane Society staff will take to the “streetcorners” of Windsor and Essex County — quite literally — with friendly faces, signs to donate, and fluorescent orange event shirts. Passersby are encouraged to stop, donate cash or by text, and learn more about the great work the Humane Society does through our annual Woofstreet Journal.

“Strays of the Streetcorners is more than a fundraiser,” says Lynnette Bain, Executive Director of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society. “It’s a visible, grassroots movement that reminds our community that compassion lives on every street — and that every animal deserves a home.”

All proceeds from the event will go directly toward food, shelter, medical care, and adoption services for thousands of local animals.