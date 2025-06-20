How To Beat The Heat In Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 20th, 2025, 9:23am
With the heat on the way, the City of Windsor has several ways to stay cool.
- Enjoy cooling off at one of our eleven free splash pads, open daily from 8:00am to 8:00pm
- AKO Park, 4270 Alice Street, adjacent to Constable John Atkinson Memorial Centre with washrooms open during splash pad open times
- Captain John Wilson Splash Pad, 3950 Ducharme Street, washrooms available
- Ford City Splash Pad, in Garry Dugal Park, 1247 Drouillard Road, washrooms available
- Forest Glade Park, 3265 Forest Glade Drive, washrooms available
- Fountainebleau Park, 2960 Rivard Avenue, washrooms available
- Fred Thomas Park, at Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte Street East
- Jackson Park Splash Pad, 125 Tecumseh Road East, washrooms available
- Kimmy Lucier Splash Pad, in Mic Mac Park, washrooms located near the little league baseball fields
- Mic Mac Splash Pad, at Mic Mac Pool, 1125 Prince Road, washrooms available
- Realtor Park, 1198 Homedale Boulevard, washrooms available
- Wilson Park, 700 McEwan Avenue
- Windsor’s Public Library branches and City Customer Care Centres provide cool havens away from the heat.
- Outdoor Pools will be opening for the season on June 28th, 2025.
- The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) at 400 Wyandotte Street East is open for those experiencing homelessness, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook