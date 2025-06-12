Here Is Windsor’s Most Dangerous Intersection





Windsor Police have released Windsor’s most dangerous intersection for 2025 so far.

Police say that this year, Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East have seen 32 reported collisions, 41% of which involved vehicles making left-hand turns.

Back in February, Windsor Police released the updated list of the city’s top 10 most dangerous intersections for 2024, where this intersection ranked 8th.

“Driving safely and being aware of others on the road is key,” said Inspector Jennifer Crosby, who leads the Traffic Enforcement Unit. “By staying alert and following traffic rules, we can all play a part in making our roads safer for everyone – especially at high-risk intersections.”