Here Is What The Closure Of Sandpoint Beach Will Look Like

The City has now released details of what the closure of Sandpoint Beach will look like.

Over the next few weeks, the City of Windsor will facilitate closing off water access at the beach through the following measures:

Scheduling City staff to be at the beach to inform visitors of the closure

Installing additional signage to remind visitors that the waters are dangerous

Installing additional fencing to close off the remainder of the waterfront access

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The City anticipates having all measures to close off water access at Sandpoint Beach in place by June 24th, 2025. Water access at the beach will remain closed indefinitely.

While water access is closed at this time, the sand area around the playground and the parkland will remain open and accessible for families to enjoy the sand, warmth, and outdoor waterfront setting.

These steps will stay in place while Council awaits the results of a coroner’s investigation currently underway

City Council also directed City administration to review the Sandpoint Beach Master Plan to determine whether the planned work to relocate the beach, modify the existing shoreline, and upgrade amenities will be able to effectively eliminate the risks posed to swimmers entering waters adjacent to the mouth of the Detroit River, where they may be susceptible to the dangerous currents that exist within the established nearby shipping channel.