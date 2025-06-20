Heat Wave On The Way
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 20th, 2025, 3:38pm
Summer is set to kick off with a lot of heat!
The first significant heat event of the season with dangerously hot conditions will begin Saturday afternoon and is expected to continue through much of next week.
- Daytime highs of 31 to 36 degrees Celsius (88 to 97 Fahrenheit)
- Humidex values of 40 to 45 (104 to 113 Fahrenheit)
- Overnight lows of 21 to 25 degrees Celsius (70 to 77 Fahrenheit) leaving little relief from the heat.
