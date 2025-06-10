Health Unit Celebrates Local Schools For Achieving Healthy Schools Certification

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is celebrating eight local schools that earned National Healthy Schools Certification.

The National Healthy Schools Certification is awarded to schools that actively promote and support the health and well-being of students, staff, and their community. This school year, more than 244,000 students from 362 schools across Canada took part in the certification process.

Five schools from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board were recognized:

Notre Dame Catholic School (Gold Level Certification)

St. André French Immersion Catholic School (Gold Level Certification)

St. Anne French Immersion Catholic School (Gold Level Certification)

St. James Catholic School (Gold Level Certification)

Immaculate Conception Catholic School (Silver Level Certification)

Three schools from the Greater Essex County District School Board were also recognized.

James L. Dunn Public School (Gold Level Certification)

Riverside Secondary School (Silver Level Certification).

Tecumseh Vista Academy Secondary (Silver Level Certification)

To take part in the certification program, each school formed a wellness team. These teams picked topics that were important to their school, such as healthy eating, mental health, physical activity, and staying safe. The schools planned fun and helpful activities to support health and well-being all year long.