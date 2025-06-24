Gordon Orr Announced As Chief Executive Officer Of Invest WindsorEssex

There is a new head of Invest WindsorEssex. Gordon Orr, currently Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island will also assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Invest WindsorEssex effective Wednesday July 2nd, 2025.

Orr will act to provide excellent executive leadership to both regional entities, while leading senior leaders Jason Toner, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island and Joe Goncalves, Vice-President of Investment Attraction and Strategic Initiatives at Invest WindsorEssex.

“This dual appointment will further deliver upon the mandates of these two strong award-winning organizations and reflects a growing collaboration between the organizations as we continue to build a unified vision for promoting economic development and tourism across the region. While this change marks a significant step forward, it is important to highlight that Orr will remain in his current role as CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee, while also taking on the executive leadership responsibilities of Invest WindsorEssex,” said a joint press release.

Orr has held the role of CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee since September 2011, and has been working in the tourism industry for over 30 years including roles as the Managing Director of Convention & Visitors Bureau of Windsor, Essex County & Pelee Island as well as roles in the industry as a hotelier.

He was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario in 2023. In the tourism industry Gordon is a member of the DMO Council for Ontario’s Southwest as well as a member of Destination International’s Canadian Destination Leadership Council. In addition, Gordon is actively engaged with the community including current/past positions with the University of Windsor Alumni Association Board of Directors, University of Windsor Board of Governors, Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Maryvale Adolescent & Family Services Board of Directors, and the St. Clair College Public Relations Program Advisory Committee among others.