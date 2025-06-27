Gas Event Ended In Downtown Wheatley

The gas emission discovered in Wheatley has now stopped. The odour was first detected in the area of the Wheatley Public Library branch at 35 Talbot Road West around 1:30pm Thursday and all residents within 100 meters of the site had been temporarily evacuated from the area while crews are on site.

Windsor Fire Rescue’s Provincial Hazardous Materials Team was called in to assist. Chatham-Kent Police Service and Emergency Medical Services were also on scene to support public safety efforts. As a precaution, the Wheatley Arena was opened as a temporary evacuation centre. Chatham-Kent Employment and Social Services coordinated temporary lodging for all residents displaced by the incident.

Chatham-Kent officials say that T. L. Watson and Associates, Chatham-Kent’s oil and gas expert who oversaw previous Wheatley incidents, has confirmed there are no imminent risks to public safety. Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue Services (CKFR) also conducted gas checks in homes closest to the incident site and no gas was detected.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Residents temporarily displaced from their homes are permitted to return. All roads have reopened and Entegrus has restored power to the area.

The Wheatley Library branch will remain closed until further notice while the investigation continues. Chatham-Kent Economic Development and Tourism Services’ dedicated Wheatley Economic Development Officer is currently on scene to assisting businesses affected by the situation.

CKFR remains on scene and is conducting air monitoring every 30 minutes to ensure ongoing public safety.

“This was a terrible incident for everyone still affected by the 2021 event,” said Chatham-Kent Fire Chief Chris Case. “However, we quickly assembled all agencies and the experts we have relied on over the past years and were able to determine the community could return to their homes. We appreciate the support and understanding from everyone involved.”