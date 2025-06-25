Windsor-Essex

Friday Night Concerts Are Back In Lakeshore For The Summer

Wednesday June 25th, 2025, 10:00am

Lakeshore
Lakeshore’s Friday Night Parks Concert Series is back with full list list of acts ready to perform all Summer long.

This year’s series features ten show-stopping performances you won’t want to miss, including Justin Jewell, Leave Those Kids Alone, Midlife Jazz, and many more, across four different parks in Lakeshore.

“We are so excited once again to bring Friday night concerts to the communities and residents of Lakeshore,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “What better way to enjoy our local parks and amenities than to join your neighbours and friends for a night of music and fun. Council and I look forward to seeing everyone come out!”

Attendees are reminded to please bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, and insect repellent.

Ready to plan your summer of fun? Check out the full lineup at Lakeshore.ca/ParksConcerts.

