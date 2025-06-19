Four Charged In $13,000 Cheque Fraud Scheme

Windsor Police has charged four people in connection with a cheque fraud scheme that defrauded a local flooring business of over $13,000.

Police say that between February 18th and March 24th, 2025, the four individuals allegedly completed 17 fraudulent transactions using forged cheques belonging to the business owner. Investigators believe the cheques had been discarded and later retrieved by the suspects.

The total loss resulting from the scheme is estimated at $13,120.

The Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit investigated and identified the suspects through surveillance footage captured at several financial institutions across the city.

On June 18th, 2025, officers arrested Robert Johnson, 48, and Maria Horvath, 32, at a residence in the 3600 block of Sandwich Street.

Johnson and Horvath are each charged with:

Fraud over $5,000

Obtaining funds by false pretence over $5,000

Uttering forged documents

Possession of property obtained by crime

Failure to comply with a probation order (x2)

Two additional male suspects, aged 44 and 56, who cannot be named as they have not yet appeared in court, also face charges. Both are charged with: