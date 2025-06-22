Fireworks 2025: You Should Know About These Road Closures

The Detroit River Fireworks return to light up the night Monday night around 10:00pm, but don’t expect to drive right up to them!

The City of Windsor and Windsor Police have laid out a detailed map of street closures and detours downtown and along the riverfront for this evening that start at 6:00pm.

Riverside Drive will be closed completely from the Ambassador Bridge to Devonshire Road. Northbound streets that join with Riverside will be restricted to residential access to the intersection located one block to the south of Riverside Drive.

McDougall Avenue from University Avenue to Wyandotte Street will be strictly used for bus travel only. Transit Windsor will be transporting passengers from Devonshire Mall to the downtown core and returning passengers after the completion of the fireworks.

Ouellette Avenue will be closed from Riverside Drive to Wyandotte Street. A number of streets in the downtown core will be closed or restricted between Riverside Drive to the north and Wyandotte Street to the south and between Victoria Avenue to the west and McDougall Street to the east.

Police say that if your vehicle is parked in the restricted areas labeled no parking zones after 6:00pm, the vehicles illegally parked will be subjected to removal.

All riverfront parking lots will be closed.