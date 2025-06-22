Fireworks 2025: Take Transit Windsor For Free

Monday is fireworks night, and Transit Windsor offers an easy way to see the show and get home afterward.

Park ‘n’ ride shuttle buses will begin operating from Devonshire Mall at Sydney Avenue at approximately 6:00pm and continue until approximately 9:30pm. The return service begins immediately after the fireworks and continues until approximately 12:15am or until all passengers in line have boarded a bus to get back to their car.

The pick up / drop off location downtown will be located on the west side of McDougall between University and City Hall Square (in front of 400 City Hall Square East building).

In addition, Windsorites are able to ride city buses for free after 6:00pm.

The 6:00pm and 9:00pm Tunnel Bus trips will not occur.

Wyandotte and Ouellette will be the end of the line for all buses operating out of the Windsor International Transit Terminal, as it will close at 5:00pm when the streets close for the fireworks. No buses will travel to the downtown terminal after 5:00pm.

A complete listing of all Transit Windsor detours can be found here.

Devonshire Mall Pick Up and Drop Off

Downtown Windsor Pick Up and Drop Off