Windsor-Essex

Fire On Seminole Street

Thursday June 19th, 2025, 11:27am

Fires
0
0

An early morning fire in the 4900 block of Seminole Street is under investigation.

The fire caused $100k in damages to four structures.

There were no injuries, and no one was displaced.

windsoriteDOTca
