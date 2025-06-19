Fire On Seminole Street
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday June 19th, 2025, 11:27am
An early morning fire in the 4900 block of Seminole Street is under investigation.
The fire caused $100k in damages to four structures.
There were no injuries, and no one was displaced.
