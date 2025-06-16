Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Fire On Pierre Avenue

Monday June 16th, 2025, 8:07am

Fires
0
0


An early morning fire in Windsor is under investigation.

It happened in the 1100 Block of Pierre Avenue and caused over $100k in damages.

Windsor Fire investigators and Windsor Police arson investigators are on the scene.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message