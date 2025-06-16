Fire On Pierre Avenue
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday June 16th, 2025, 8:07am
An early morning fire in Windsor is under investigation.
It happened in the 1100 Block of Pierre Avenue and caused over $100k in damages.
Windsor Fire investigators and Windsor Police arson investigators are on the scene.
