Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Fire On Pelissier

Thursday June 12th, 2025, 4:57pm

Fires
0
0

File photo

The cause of a downtown Windsor fire is under investigation.

It broke out around 3:30pm in the 700 Block of Pelissier Street.

The fire was brought under control quickly.

One occupant was removed with burns and was treated on scene.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message