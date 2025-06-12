Fire On Pelissier
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday June 12th, 2025, 4:57pm
The cause of a downtown Windsor fire is under investigation.
It broke out around 3:30pm in the 700 Block of Pelissier Street.
The fire was brought under control quickly.
One occupant was removed with burns and was treated on scene.
