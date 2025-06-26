Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Evacuation In Progress On Foster Street In Wheatley

Thursday June 26th, 2025, 3:12pm

Chatham-Kent
0
0

The Chatham-Kent Emergency Services is investigating an odour in Wheatley, specifically affecting Foster Street between Victoria Street North and Erie Street North.

As a precautionary measure, all residents in this area are being evacuated to ensure their safety. A temporary shelter has been established at the local arena, 196 Erie Street North, for those displaced by the evacuation.

All emergency services are currently on the scene to manage the situation—the public is asked to stay away from the area until further notice.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message