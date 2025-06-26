Evacuation In Progress On Foster Street In Wheatley

The Chatham-Kent Emergency Services is investigating an odour in Wheatley, specifically affecting Foster Street between Victoria Street North and Erie Street North.

As a precautionary measure, all residents in this area are being evacuated to ensure their safety. A temporary shelter has been established at the local arena, 196 Erie Street North, for those displaced by the evacuation.

All emergency services are currently on the scene to manage the situation—the public is asked to stay away from the area until further notice.