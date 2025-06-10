Erie Shores HealthCare Gift Shop Reopens As Gerry Gulliver’s Gifts, Now Operated By Erie Shores Health Foundation

The Erie Shores HealthCare Gift Shop has officially reopened under a new name and a fresh new vision. Now operated by the Erie Shores Health Foundation, the shop is proudly renamed Gerry Gulliver’s Gifts in honour of the late Gerry Gulliver, who was a cherished community member.

The naming of the gift shop came at the foothills of Rick Gulliver’s $500,000 donation dedicated to current needs at Erie Shores HealthCare, made on behalf of the Gulliver Family in memory of their mother, Gerry.

“Gerry had a deep love for this community,” said Rick Gulliver. “The gift shop’s purpose—to bring comfort and brighten someone’s day—felt like a beautiful and fitting way to honour her within our community hospital. I am proud to have given this donation to help meet the needs of the Hospital so that they can continue to meet the needs of the valued members of my former community where I have strong roots.”

The newly refreshed shop features a curated selection of stylish new Canadian-brands, local products, and thoughtfully chosen gifts—offering something for everyone, whether shopping for a loved one, brightening a patient’s day or looking to treat yourself.