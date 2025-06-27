Windsor-Essex

Enhanced Parking Enforcement In Leamington’s Waterfront District

Friday June 27th, 2025, 3:39pm

Leamington
Leamington is addressing an increase in vehicles parking in non-designated areas throughout the waterfront district.

Officials say that despite ongoing enforcement, this continues to create safety risks and block access for pedestrians, park users, and emergency vehicles.

To support public safety and ensure smooth access throughout the area, the Municipality will be increasing parking enforcement. Vehicles parked outside of designated, signed parking areas will be subject to ticketing and towing at the owner’s expense.

To help meet growing demand, the Municipality recently added approximately 45 new parking spaces along Robson Road and is actively working to expand parking availability in the near future to better accommodate waterfront visitors.

 

