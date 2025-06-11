Drive Charged After Hauling Away A Tree Unsafely

A 38-year-old driver from Windsor has been charged after OPP puleld him over with a tree in the back of his truck.

Police say that an officer was on patrol and observed the pickup truck travelling along County Road 22 east of Lesperance Road in the Town of Tecumseh on Tuesday at approximately 4:00pm.

The driver was charged with:

Insecure load

No clear view to rear

Fail to mark overhanging load

Fail to have insurance card

“You are responsible for anything you are hauling. For your safety and the safety of all other motorists on the road, secure your load by having it tied down and marked. If it means making multiple trips with a smaller load, then choose the safest option,” OPP said.