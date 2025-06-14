Downtown Windsor Fire Investigation Continues
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday June 14th, 2025, 9:23am
The cause of a downtown Windsor fire earlier this week remains under investigation.
It broke out around 3:30pm Thursday in the 700 Block of Pelissier Street.
The fire was brought under control quickly.
One occupant was removed with burns and was treated on scene and then transferred to Hamilton he remains in the hospital with serious injuries.
The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshall has taken the lead in the investigation.
