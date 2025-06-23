Windsor-Essex

Dougall Remains Closed After Evening Crash

Monday June 23rd, 2025, 7:11am

Southbound Dougall Avenue at the E.C. Row Expressway remains closed after a crash Sunday evening.

It happened around 9:30pm and sent one person to hospital.

More details are expected to be released Monday.

