Dougall Remains Closed After Evening Crash
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday June 23rd, 2025, 7:11am
Southbound Dougall Avenue at the E.C. Row Expressway remains closed after a crash Sunday evening.
It happened around 9:30pm and sent one person to hospital.
More details are expected to be released Monday.
